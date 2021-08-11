OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.51

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 6857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,581,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

