Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $276.57

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $276.57 and last traded at $275.30, with a volume of 2496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

