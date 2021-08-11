Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Acquires $98,175.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 175,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,529. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

