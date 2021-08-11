Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells $135,003.21 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45.

Shares of OLMA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,033. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -7.96.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 635.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 85,615 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

