OLXA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. OLXA has a total market capitalization of $965,000.15 and $10.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OLXA has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OLXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OLXA Profile

OLXA is a coin. OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,420,210 coins. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset . The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OLXA Group intends to enhance the performance of transactions and applied application through the Ethereum smart contract, using enhanced ways in providing real applications and lifetime payments through the hashing algorithm for encryption/decryption to provide more secured transactions, lowering the transactions fees, and allowing users to fully depend on OLXA Coins to do their real business in a safe and secure manner. OLXA Users are able to use OLXA Coins to purchase products and services available on the OLXA Crypto E-Shop, OLXA Group is excited to announce the roadmap of manufacturing OLXA Special Technology Products such as Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and much more. “

