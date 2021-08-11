OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $242.23 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00011645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $759.69 million and approximately $242.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.17 or 0.00595831 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

