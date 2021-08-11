Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $3.76 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $2,770.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.76 or 0.00008111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00373765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,250 coins and its circulating supply is 562,934 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

