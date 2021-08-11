Omnitude Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $508,224.72 and $326,215.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00111788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043372 BTC.

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

