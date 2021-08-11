OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.63. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 9,092 shares changing hands.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

