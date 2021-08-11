ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.