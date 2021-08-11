ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONTF stock traded down $9.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 105,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. ON24 has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

