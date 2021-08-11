ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

ONTF stock traded down $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

