ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $40.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24. ON24 has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.