ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON24 traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 13403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

