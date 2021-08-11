OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%.

OCX stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,653. The stock has a market cap of $376.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

