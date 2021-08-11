Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ondas alerts:

ONDS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,225. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $265.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.