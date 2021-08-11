One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 49,527 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 61,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,112. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

