ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 147.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK by 56.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.