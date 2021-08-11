OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 5,616,568 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

