OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Acquires $188,300.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 388,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $805.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.58.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
About OneSpan
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
