OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Acquires $188,300.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 388,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $805.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneSpan by 139.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth $2,384,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in OneSpan by 194.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

