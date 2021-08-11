Onooks (OOKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $142,604.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00156270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.26 or 0.99786176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00860996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

