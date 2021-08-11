Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $257.02 million and approximately $39.64 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00897295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00147374 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,824,230 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

More information will be updated as soon as it is available.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

