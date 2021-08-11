Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

