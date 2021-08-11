Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

