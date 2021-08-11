Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.36, but opened at $42.00. Open Lending shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 13,597 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.37.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

