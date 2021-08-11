Opium Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $102.91 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00149224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00152671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.05 or 0.99862376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.45 or 0.00842470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

