Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Head to Head Analysis

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SBI alerts:

This table compares SBI and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $5.11 billion 1.12 $762.32 million $2.80 8.82 Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.19 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -22.98

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 15.01% 12.26% 1.25% Oportun Financial -5.17% -5.86% -1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SBI and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

SBI beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. The Asset Management Business segment provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, savings bank, online securities, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, fintech support, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing, as well as generates power using renewable energy. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops and distributes pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines in the field of cancer and immunology. The company also offers investment advisory services on crypto-asset funds; operates a fund-raising platform; acquires securities; operates as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; and offers healthcare services, as well as engages in the mining of digital assets. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.