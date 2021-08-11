Oppenheimer Weighs in on ITT Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ITT in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 10.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.