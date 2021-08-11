Oppenheimer Weighs in on Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

SRCL stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stericycle by 17.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 26.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

