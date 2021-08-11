OptionRoom Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5,519.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 4,650.7% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $59,697.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.18 or 0.99852575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00843505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

