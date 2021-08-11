Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.24. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

