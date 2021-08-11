Orbit Chain (ORC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.14 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $495.12 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 47% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

