Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Critical Contrast

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orbsat and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telstra 0 2 3 0 2.60

Telstra has a consensus target price of $13.82, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Telstra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telstra is more favorable than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and Telstra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 1.27 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Telstra $15.92 billion 2.12 $1.22 billion $0.51 27.78

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

Telstra beats Orbsat on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides sales and contract management; and product management services for data and Internet protocol networks, mobility services, and network applications and services products, such as managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services and monitoring. In addition, the company engages in the development of industry vertical solutions; planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions; and delivering network technologies. Further, it provides telecommunication products and services through its networks and related support systems to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers; access to fixed network infrastructure assets; disconnection services; and network services under the Infrastructure Services Agreement and commercial contracts, as well as holds fixed network infrastructure, including data centers, non-mobiles related domestic fiber, copper, HFC cable, international subsea cables, exchanges, poles, ducts, and pipes. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

