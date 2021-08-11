Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $266.13 million and approximately $52.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

