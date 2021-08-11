Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 36,047 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.