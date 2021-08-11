Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 135,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 175,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

