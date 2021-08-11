Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,271,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,894.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $12,877,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of GL opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

