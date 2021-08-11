Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 12,152 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 152.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Globe Life by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.61. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,271,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,894.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $12,877,682 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

