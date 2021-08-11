Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,750 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

