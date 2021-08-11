Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.86 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,222 shares of company stock worth $590,643. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

