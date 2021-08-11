Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 414,949 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PDC Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

PDCE stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

