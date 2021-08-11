Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,295,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 79,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

