Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $43,987,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

X stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

