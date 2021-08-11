Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,900 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 29.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 203,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.