Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,769 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

