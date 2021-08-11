O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

