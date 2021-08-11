OREO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,935.00 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, OREO has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. OREO has a market cap of $30,794.75 and $16,935.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OREO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,294.03 or 1.00003589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.34 or 0.01063549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00344226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.21 or 0.00395762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00070460 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004707 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OREO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OREO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OREO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.