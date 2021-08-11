Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Down 7.8%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

OCLDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Orica alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

About Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.