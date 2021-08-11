Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $115,177.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.18 or 0.99852575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00843505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

