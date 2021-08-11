Orion Protocol Hits Market Cap of $328.65 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $10.96 or 0.00023562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $328.65 million and approximately $79.08 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00894985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00112759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043328 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.