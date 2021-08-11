ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.40

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.40 and last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.

Several research firms recently commented on IX. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 116.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

